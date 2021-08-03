Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.40 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $247.82 or 0.00641816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $157.32 million and $11.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 69% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.