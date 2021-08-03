IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMI. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.47) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,715.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

