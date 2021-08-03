IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

