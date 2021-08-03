Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.