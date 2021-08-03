Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading Up 1%

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,569.86 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,557 ($20.34). 1,029,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,737,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,542 ($20.15).

IMB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

