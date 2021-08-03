Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Inari Medical to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Inari Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inari Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.14 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.25. Inari Medical has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $127.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,580,658. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

