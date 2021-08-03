Independent Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

