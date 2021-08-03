Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $369,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $325,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 231,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

