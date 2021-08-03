Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

AML stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,988.50 ($25.98). 338,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,473. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

