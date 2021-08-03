Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

CJ stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.44. 1,688,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.34. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.87.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.3886598 earnings per share for the current year.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

