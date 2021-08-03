Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sells 6,404 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emory Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $701.34. The stock had a trading volume of 663,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,702. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $713.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.50. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

