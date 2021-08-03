Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 18,701 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDMO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 348,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,297. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 645.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

