Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $355,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

