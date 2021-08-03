Insider Selling: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

