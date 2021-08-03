Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 373,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.