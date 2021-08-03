Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells 359 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WING stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.