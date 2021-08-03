Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY21 guidance at $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

