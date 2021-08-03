Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

