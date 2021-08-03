Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

