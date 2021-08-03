Insureum (ISR) 1-Day Volume Tops $248,465.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 183.2% higher against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $248,465.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.