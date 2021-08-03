Intact Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

