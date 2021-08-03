Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.99 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.