Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GVI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 24,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83.

