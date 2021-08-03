Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 6,290 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

