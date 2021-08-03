Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.