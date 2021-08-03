Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

