Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,706. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.