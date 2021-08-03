International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

