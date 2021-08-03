International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

