International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.