International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Up to $18.98

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.98, but opened at $20.10. International Game Technology shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 11,507 shares trading hands.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

