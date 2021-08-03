Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.27

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.27 and last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 91803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.9985152 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

