Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

