Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NYSE IPI traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

