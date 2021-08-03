Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $527.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $534.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

