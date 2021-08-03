Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,832 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
