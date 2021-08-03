Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 669.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $43,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,058,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

