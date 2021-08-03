Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Holdings Increased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $311.50. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.33 and a fifty-two week high of $310.30.

