Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 983% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Equitable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 136,660 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Equitable by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

