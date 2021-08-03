Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.
Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 88,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,095.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $98.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).
