Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $493.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.38 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 2,184,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,180. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

