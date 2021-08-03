IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $39.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,060. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.35. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

