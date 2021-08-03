IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in IQVIA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

