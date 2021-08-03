iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

DGRO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75.

