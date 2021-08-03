iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 2,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

