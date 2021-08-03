iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.