iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.