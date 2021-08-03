iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HYXF stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

