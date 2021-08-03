iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 1,657.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000.

IECS opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83.

