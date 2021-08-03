iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.